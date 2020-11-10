Drugs and guns seized in Limerick after search involving Garda dog 

Garda dog "Rex” indicated to his handler that there was something hidden underground by the riverbank that warranted closer inspection.

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 12:37

Gardaí seized suspected drugs and firearms last Monday as part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected criminal activity in the Limerick City area.

The seizure was made during a search near the riverbank of St Mary’s Park.

Gardaí discovered €40,000 of suspected cocaine, a shotgun, and a small number of shotgun cartridges, all wrapped in plastic.

Gardaí then discovered a handgun that was also wrapped in plastic.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

