'Too early' to switch on Christmas lights, claim Cork councillors

A row has erupted about the switching on of Christmas lights around Cork County.

Some councillors have claimed the planned switch on of the lights in towns and villages is taking place far too early this year. It is due to take place on Thursday.

The county council has this year sponsored a number of Christmas light displays in the 23 major towns in the region, and as part of support for a campaign to get more people to shop local decided they will be turned on earlier than normal.

Bantry-based Independent councillor Danny Collins said “it's way too early,” and urged council officials to row back until November 26, a week prior to the planned relaxing of Covid-19 level 5 restrictions.

“Some places won't have all their lights up. It's a bit Irish. We should bring it closer to Christmas,” Mr Collins said.

Skibbereen-based Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll also supported the call for a delay.

Independent councillor Frank Roche, who comes from the village of Castletownroche in North Cork, also expressed concern it was too early.

“A lot of people are under so much financial strain at the moment. If this (the run up to Christmas) is drawn out, it will put an extra burden on them,” Mr Roche said.

Some councillors pushed for a vote on the issue, but in the end it was decided it wasn't needed as it seemed the majority of them wanted to go ahead with Thursday's event.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, said she couldn't wait to turn on the Christmas lights in her hometown of Youghal on Thursday night and neither could the locals.

She said whether towns were ready or not wasn't the big issue. It is more about a show of solidarity in the face of Covid restrictions.

This is part of the council's recently launched initiative, for 'A Real Cork Christmas', which also involves providing support for local businesses and getting children involved in creating Christmas cards, the best of which the council will print so people can send all over the country and the world.

“We need to brighten the mood. God knows we need it in this present time. I'd light them (the Christmas lights) now if I could,” Ms Linehan-Foley added.