All Cork towns and villages could see 30km/h speed limits

Cork County Council is to look at introducing a 30km/hr speed limit in all its towns and villages in an effort to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce pollution.

The majority of councillors supported the move which was requested by Independent councillor Marcia D'Alton, and will be discussed when the local authority carries out a major review of speed limits next summer.

Ms D'Alton also said the move was important because lifestyles have changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“There are more people working from home, travelling less and shopping in their local towns. There are more people taking open-air exercise in their local areas. Public transport can accommodate fewer people so there are more people cycling, more people walking and, as happens at the moment, more people stepping out into the carriageway to socially distance from other pedestrians,” Ms D'Alton said.

During lockdown earlier this year, we got a very strong sense of how reclaiming streets for people can be so very liberating. Children cycled in the carriageways. People chose walking routes they wouldn’t normally choose

"When lockdown lifted and traffic returned, many reported a very strong sense of loss that their freedom in the streets had once again been taken away,” she said.

International research

She said international research showed there were fewer accidents when the speed limit was lower and accidents that happened were less severe. In Belgium, for example, they have found that 45% of pedestrians hit by a car travelling at 50 km/hr die, while only 5% die from being hit by a car moving at 30 km/hr.

Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“In Edinburgh, when they introduced 20 km/h limits, they found the proportion of older primary school children allowed to play unsupervised on the street outside their homes rose from 31% to 66%. In Bristol, they found that walking and cycling rates increased by almost 25%,” Ms D'Alton said.

She said research showed a reduction to 30 km/hr halves traffic noise and significantly improves air quality.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he had recently discussed the issue with environment minister Eamon Ryan.

However, Mr McGrath and Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said it was no good reducing limits unless they were properly enforced and this wasn't happening in some estates which already had a 30km/hr limit.