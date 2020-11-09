All Cork towns and villages could see 30km/h speed limits

All Cork towns and villages could see 30km/h speed limits

Cork County Council is to look at introducing a 30km/hr speed limit in all its towns and villages. Picture: Pat Good 

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 15:06
Sean O’Riordan

Cork County Council is to look at introducing a 30km/hr speed limit in all its towns and villages in an effort to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce pollution.

The majority of councillors supported the move which was requested by Independent councillor Marcia D'Alton, and will be discussed when the local authority carries out a major review of speed limits next summer.

Ms D'Alton also said the move was important because lifestyles have changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More

Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package

“There are more people working from home, travelling less and shopping in their local towns. There are more people taking open-air exercise in their local areas. Public transport can accommodate fewer people so there are more people cycling, more people walking and, as happens at the moment, more people stepping out into the carriageway to socially distance from other pedestrians,” Ms D'Alton said.

During lockdown earlier this year, we got a very strong sense of how reclaiming streets for people can be so very liberating. Children cycled in the carriageways. People chose walking routes they wouldn’t normally choose 

"When lockdown lifted and traffic returned, many reported a very strong sense of loss that their freedom in the streets had once again been taken away,” she said.

International research

She said international research showed there were fewer accidents when the speed limit was lower and accidents that happened were less severe. In Belgium, for example, they have found that 45% of pedestrians hit by a car travelling at 50 km/hr die, while only 5% die from being hit by a car moving at 30 km/hr.

Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton.  Picture: Denis Minihane.
Independent Councillor Marcia D'Alton.  Picture: Denis Minihane.

“In Edinburgh, when they introduced 20 km/h limits, they found the proportion of older primary school children allowed to play unsupervised on the street outside their homes rose from 31% to 66%. In Bristol, they found that walking and cycling rates increased by almost 25%,” Ms D'Alton said.

She said research showed a reduction to 30 km/hr halves traffic noise and significantly improves air quality.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he had recently discussed the issue with environment minister Eamon Ryan.

However, Mr McGrath and Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said it was no good reducing limits unless they were properly enforced and this wasn't happening in some estates which already had a 30km/hr limit.

Read More

Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports

More in this section

Tour de Munster founder Paul Sheridan named Cork Person of the Month Tour de Munster founder Paul Sheridan named Cork Person of the Month
Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports
Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package
#covid-19speed limitscorkpollutionperson: marcia d'altonperson: eamon ryanperson: seamus mcgrath
Limerick pair fail to get murder convictions overturned

Limerick pair fail to get murder convictions overturned

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices