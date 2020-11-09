Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package

Cork’s Midleton to Youghal Greenway is to receive a €10m investment as part of a new government greenway funding package.

The project is just one of a range of initiatives which will be allocated a share of an investment of €63.5m in 2021.

The funding was confirmed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

Kerry’s Listowel to Tralee greenway will relieve €4.5m, while the Tralee-Fenit greenway route will receive €3.4m.

Limerick’s Great Southern Greenway will benefit to the tune of €2.5m, which will go towards refurbishment of the route, and towards the construction of improved cycling infrastructure.

A further €9m will be spent on transforming the disused New Ross to Waterford Railway into a viable greenway.

Commenting on the announcement of the government's 2021 plan, Labour TD for Cork-East Sean Sherlock said the funding will be of immense benefit to Cork.

He said: "This is an important funding allocation for the Midleton-Youghal Greenway which will be a massive boost to the tourism potential of east Cork."

Large investments were also announced for an expansion of the Great Western Way in Co Mayo, the Galway-Athlone route, and the Wicklow Blessington loop.

Mr Ryan said the funding demonstrated Government commitment to developing sustainable transport networks nationwide.

He said: "The allocation of €63.5m to Greenways for 2021 is the highest single-year amount ever allocated to Greenways."