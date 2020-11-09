Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the funding demonstrated Government commitment to developing sustainable transport networks nationwide.
Youghal greenway to receive €10m under government funding package

The former Youghal railway route, which is set to receive €10m under new government funding to help transform it into a greenway. File picture.

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 00:05
Steven Heaney

Cork’s Midleton to Youghal Greenway is to receive a €10m investment as part of a new government greenway funding package.

The project is just one of a range of initiatives which will be allocated a share of an investment of €63.5m in 2021.

The funding was confirmed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton.

Kerry’s Listowel to Tralee greenway will relieve €4.5m, while the Tralee-Fenit greenway route will receive €3.4m.

Limerick’s Great Southern Greenway will benefit to the tune of €2.5m, which will go towards refurbishment of the route, and towards the construction of improved cycling infrastructure.

A further €9m will be spent on transforming the disused New Ross to Waterford Railway into a viable greenway.

Commenting on the announcement of the government's 2021 plan, Labour TD for Cork-East Sean Sherlock said the funding will be of immense benefit to Cork.

He said: "This is an important funding allocation for the Midleton-Youghal Greenway which will be a massive boost to the tourism potential of east Cork."

Large investments were also announced for an expansion of the Great Western Way in Co Mayo, the Galway-Athlone route, and the Wicklow Blessington loop.

Mr Ryan said the funding demonstrated Government commitment to developing sustainable transport networks nationwide.

He said: "The allocation of €63.5m to Greenways for 2021 is the highest single-year amount ever allocated to Greenways."

Read More

Health minister announces extra €10m in funding for palliative and end-of-life care

More in this section

'Terribly sad and so sudden': Limerick hurling hero Paul Carey dies in Dubai collision 'Terribly sad and so sudden': Limerick hurling hero Paul Carey dies in Dubai collision
Watch: 'Absolutely breathtaking' footage of fin whales and dolphin pod off Waterford coast Watch: 'Absolutely breathtaking' footage of fin whales and dolphin pod off Waterford coast
Rear view of a female elementary teacher giving a lesson in the classroom. Cork primary school to see class double in size as it loses teacher
greenwayfundingplace: corkplace: limerickplace: kerryplace: galwayplace: wexfordplace: athloneplace: wicklow
Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports

Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices