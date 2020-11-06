Cork primary school to see class double in size as it loses teacher

Fourth-class students at a Deis school in Cork City are to see their class double in size as their school has lost a teacher in the middle of a pandemic.

Two classes at St Patrick’s Girls National School are to be merged, going from two classes of 16 students to one class of 32, after the school lost its appeal to keep an additional teaching post for the year.

The school said it is disappointed at the decision to reduce its number of classroom teaching staff “in the midst of an academic term, uprooting our pupils and staff in an otherwise uncertain world at present”.

It submitted an appeal to be considered by the Primary Staffing Appeals Board in October but this was refused on the basis that the school's appeal did not warrant the allocation of an additional post under a recent circular.

"The Appeals Board operates independently of the Department [of Education] and its decision is final," said the school in a statement issued to the Irish Examiner.

Students are expected to remain in their current 'pods' until Monday, November 16, when they will start in their new class.

The key factor for determining the number of teachers provided to an individual school is the staffing schedule for the relevant school year and the pupil enrolments on the previous September 30, according to the Department of Education.

John Maher, a Cork City councillor with Labour, said he believes this is a problem facing a lot of schools this year.

"The amount of pressure schools are under, and all the focus on reducing class size, this doesn't make any sense," said Mr Maher.

“To remove a teacher this late into the academic year, in the middle of a pandemic, only puts students and families more at risk.

"Increasing pod numbers goes against public health advice. Such demographic decisions should be halted for the sake of one year while school communities grapple with education in the age of Covid."

Mr Maher was alerted to the issue facing the school by upset parents.

"I can't understand how it was okay for the two classes to carry on for two months, only to have it pulled away well into the term.

It's not fair to the school.

"I have sought this decision to be halted for the duration of the public health restrictions through my colleagues nationally in the Labour Party.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the staffing schedule operates in a clear and transparent manner and treats all similar types of schools equally, irrespective of location.

“For the current school year, it operates on a general average of 26 pupils to every one teacher, which is historically the lowest ever allocation ratio at primary level,” said the spokesman.

This year, the department is “very cognisant” of the impact of Covid-19 on schools, he added. In that context, it has looked carefully at all decisions on the allocation of teaching posts where schools have reduced enrolments to “ensure that all decisions are reasonable and all schools are treated fairly”.