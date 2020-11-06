Christmas spirit can save local business

Cork County Council is urging citizens to include local businesses in the tens of millions of euro they will spend in the run-up to Christmas.

The Council's 'A Real Cork Christmas' (ARCC) is is designed to bolster communities and businesses in County Cork affected by the renewed Covid-19 restrictions. The initiative encourages citizens to discover 'The Sparkle on Your Doorstep'.

Mayor of Cork County, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley, said: “The introduction of Level 5 restrictions has come as a significant blow for our local retailers, who had been relying on the run up to Christmas to make up for lost time and business earlier in the pandemic.

“Many retailers in County Cork have geared up for click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online sales, and we now need to show our support for our family and friends by making sure that what we spend this Christmas stays local. As a community, we will celebrate Christmas as best we can while protecting and supporting each other.”

ARCC will incorporate a promotional campaign to support businesses who have been forced to trade through click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online.

Cork County Council is establishing a virtual marketplace, where businesses are invited to post their details and how potential customers can contact them. Businesses can apply to join the virtual marketplace by visiting www.yourcouncil.ie