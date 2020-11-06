New water charges will '100% close businesses,' warn Cork traders

Charges were postponed this year due to the pandemic as business owners in Cork urge deferral for another 12 months
New water charges will '100% close businesses,' warn Cork traders

Publican Benny McCabe outside Arthur Mayne's, Pembroke St, Cork. 'The true cost won’t be known until businesses rebound and that won’t be next May,' he said. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 06:30
Liz Dunphy

New water charges to be introduced in May will “100% close businesses", traders have warned.

Ciara Dorrington and Darren Luby, who employ eight people at Kida Hair Salon on Washington St, Cork City, said that any new charges will collapse many small businesses.

“I know of really good salons which closed already in the first and second lockdown. They were great businesses but they faced too many obstacles," Ms Dorrington said.

“New water charges will definitely close more. Our costs have gone up so much already with Covid while our capacity has gone down. 

We've done everything by the book, followed all their guidelines, shouldered the costs, and still get hit with more. It’s a kick in the teeth.

The new charges were postponed this year due to the pandemic but both Ms Dorrington and Mr Lubby are urging the Government to defer them for another 12 months. 

“It was great that the Government gave businesses restart grants but they’re giving with one hand and then taking with the other. It doesn't make sense," Ms Dorrington said.

“It’s devastating. The statement ‘we’re all in this together’ is starting to ring hollow now. The people who make the decisions will not lose their jobs over this."

Read More

Covid-19 impact on pubs: 'It's not nice letting staff go for the second time in a few months'

Ms Dorrington and Mr Lubby said their costs have already increased significantly throughout the pandemic.

Capacity at their salon has plummeted due to public health regulations as their costs have increased, opening an extra day each week and for four extra hours a day, while also paying for PPE. 

“Our costs have gone up while our capacity has gone down," Ms Dorrington said. 

“We pay €9,000 in rates just to be in the city centre. We used to get a lot of passing trade but the people just are not here now, so I don't know what we're paying for. Any new charges will be hugely detrimental.”

Ciara Donnington of Kida Hair Salon on Washington St, Cork. 'Our costs have gone up so much already with Covid while our capacity has gone down,' she said. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Ciara Donnington of Kida Hair Salon on Washington St, Cork. 'Our costs have gone up so much already with Covid while our capacity has gone down,' she said. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One of Cork's best known publicans, Benny McCabe, described the increased water charges for more than half of all businesses from May 1 as a “huge concern”. 

He also suggested that the new tariffs should be deferred until Ireland has started to recover from the pandemic.

“Next year is too early for any additional charges. You don’t introduce these things in such uncertain times when you don’t know what the impact will be on businesses or how good the rebound will be next year," Mr McCabe said.

“The true cost won’t be known until businesses rebound and that won’t be next May.

“That’s a huge concern. Pubs per se I wouldn’t be too worried about, but restaurants will have to look at this because you have your pot washing going on constantly, your cleaning, and all the rest of it."

Despite the "difficult" time pubs and restaurants are now experiencing, Mr McCabe remains optimistic for 2021.  

"The future is actually very bright for pubs going forward," he said.

"Cork City Council has done such a great job with the outdoor seating; it’s going to be transformative and I think the overall complexion of Cork city centre is going to improve over the next couple of years.

"And in fairness to the Government, they’ve thrown the kitchen sink at us in terms of support. There will be casualties but there is some bit of hope."

Read More

Irish Water to introduce new charging system for businesses in May

More in this section

Just 200 Cork council tenants seek rent cut despite Covid job losses Just 200 Cork council tenants seek rent cut despite Covid job losses
Leader of military's Covid-19 battle promoted to senior Cork-based role Leader of military's Covid-19 battle promoted to senior Cork-based role
Climate change UCC research team awarded €3.2m to develop cost-effective way of measuring air-pollution
water chargescorkbusinesses
Watch: Drone footage shows progress on Macroom bypass project

Watch: Drone footage shows progress on Macroom bypass project

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices