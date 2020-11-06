New water charges will '100% close businesses,' warn Cork traders

New water charges to be introduced in May will “100% close businesses", traders have warned.

Ciara Dorrington and Darren Luby, who employ eight people at Kida Hair Salon on Washington St, Cork City, said that any new charges will collapse many small businesses.

“I know of really good salons which closed already in the first and second lockdown. They were great businesses but they faced too many obstacles," Ms Dorrington said.

“New water charges will definitely close more. Our costs have gone up so much already with Covid while our capacity has gone down.

We've done everything by the book, followed all their guidelines, shouldered the costs, and still get hit with more. It’s a kick in the teeth.

The new charges were postponed this year due to the pandemic but both Ms Dorrington and Mr Lubby are urging the Government to defer them for another 12 months.

“It was great that the Government gave businesses restart grants but they’re giving with one hand and then taking with the other. It doesn't make sense," Ms Dorrington said.

“It’s devastating. The statement ‘we’re all in this together’ is starting to ring hollow now. The people who make the decisions will not lose their jobs over this."

Ms Dorrington and Mr Lubby said their costs have already increased significantly throughout the pandemic.

Capacity at their salon has plummeted due to public health regulations as their costs have increased, opening an extra day each week and for four extra hours a day, while also paying for PPE.

“Our costs have gone up while our capacity has gone down," Ms Dorrington said.

“We pay €9,000 in rates just to be in the city centre. We used to get a lot of passing trade but the people just are not here now, so I don't know what we're paying for. Any new charges will be hugely detrimental.”

Ciara Donnington of Kida Hair Salon on Washington St, Cork. 'Our costs have gone up so much already with Covid while our capacity has gone down,' she said. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One of Cork's best known publicans, Benny McCabe, described the increased water charges for more than half of all businesses from May 1 as a “huge concern”.

He also suggested that the new tariffs should be deferred until Ireland has started to recover from the pandemic.

“Next year is too early for any additional charges. You don’t introduce these things in such uncertain times when you don’t know what the impact will be on businesses or how good the rebound will be next year," Mr McCabe said.

“The true cost won’t be known until businesses rebound and that won’t be next May.

“That’s a huge concern. Pubs per se I wouldn’t be too worried about, but restaurants will have to look at this because you have your pot washing going on constantly, your cleaning, and all the rest of it."

Despite the "difficult" time pubs and restaurants are now experiencing, Mr McCabe remains optimistic for 2021.

"The future is actually very bright for pubs going forward," he said.

"Cork City Council has done such a great job with the outdoor seating; it’s going to be transformative and I think the overall complexion of Cork city centre is going to improve over the next couple of years.

"And in fairness to the Government, they’ve thrown the kitchen sink at us in terms of support. There will be casualties but there is some bit of hope."