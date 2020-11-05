Just 200 Cork council tenants seek rent cut despite Covid job losses

A very small number of Cork County Council tenants have so far applied to have their rents lowered as a result of reduced income due to Covid-19.

This is despite the high number of people who have lost their jobs, had their hours reduced, or been temporarily laid off due to the fallout from the pandemic.

The county council has said it is very open to reducing rates if household income has fallen, yet according to its director of housing, Maurice Manning, only 206 of its tenants had applied for a rent reduction because of a loss of job or reduced hours.

The local authority has nearly 7,000 council houses and in many, up to now, there has been more than one income earner. The rents are based on the income of all earners in a house.

Mr Manning said that of the thousands of renters they had on their books, just 206 had requested a lowering of their rent due to reduced wages or lost jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Hardship

He said the council is urging people who had a change in their circumstances “to contact us immediately” so the local authority could adjust their rents accordingly because it recognises the economic hardship which has been inflicted on many people.

The council has also been engaging with businesses in relation to those who are likely to struggle to pay rates as a result of closures.

Despite the current economic circumstances, Mr Manning said that at this part of the year the local authority had collected approximately 76% of all the rent it was owed by its tenants and he expects nearly a full 100% collection by the end of the year.

This came as a surprise to a number of councillors, especially considering the circumstances.

Meanwhile, in a reply to Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan, housing officials outlined the reason why some people who had been offered council houses subsequently refused them.

Lack of family support

The main reasons were cited as being a change in medical circumstances and lack of family support for moving to where the house is.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said the council should be doing more to develop one-bed units.

She said this was important with a growing number of marriage break-ups and an ageing population, where one spouse may have died.

Independent councillor Noel Collins said he knew four elderly ladies who'd been "waiting years" to get one-bed units from the council, which he thought shocking as there are six council houses lying idle in Midleton, where they are from.

Meanwhile, the council has been forced to cut routine maintenance to council houses because it is facing a €19.1m budget deficit. Emergency maintenance will continue.