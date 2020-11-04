Covid-19 outbreak in Kerry nursing home

HSE puts in high level of support after almost 20 staff and patients test positive for Covid-19
It is understood almost 20 patients and staff have contracted Covid-19 at a Kerry nursing home.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 15:21
Anne Lucey

Support is being put in place by health authorities for a care home in Co Kerry, following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and a number of patients.

It is understood that almost 20 patients and staff have contracted the virus.

While the HSE says it will not comment on individual cases or outbreaks of the virus in order to protect people’s privacy, it has confirmed it is in “ongoing contact with a private nursing home in Kerry”.

Minister of State for older people, Mary Butler told the Oireachtas health committee that the HSE and members of the Health Information and Quality Authority were onsite at the nursing home to try to control the infection.

The nursing home is believed to have at least 45 residents.

Parts of the county have among the highest rates of Covid-19 in Munster and along the western seaboard.

“Whenever an outbreak at any long-term residential care facility (including a private nursing home) is confirmed, we move swiftly to make sure that all appropriate HSE supports are in place at the facility,” the HSE said in a statement.

It said that is in addition to the ongoing support which its Covid-19 response teams provide to all private nursing homes across the country including management support and provision of free personal protection equipment and other necessary supplies.

It also organises accommodation arrangements for certain staff and support with additional staff.

"When there are high levels of community transmission of Covid-19 we can expect to discover some outbreaks in health care facilities despite everyone’s best efforts," the HSE added. 

'Nothing is right...I just know I’m not myself' — HIQA reports tell of Covid toll in nursing homes

