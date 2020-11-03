Cork families 'horrified' as murderer due for parole hearing

Rochestown murderer Peter Whelan is due a parole hearing this month, even though the woman who survived his attack and the family of the woman he murdered, Nichola Sweeney, were assured that a new parole bill would postpone that process for another five years.

John Sweeney, father of Nichola Sweeney who was just 20 when she was stabbed to death by Whelan in a random, motiveless attack at her family home in Cork, said that he and his wife were "horrified and extremely distressed" to get the notification.

“It was something we dreaded. And it’s only happening because successive justice ministers would not implement the parole bill," Mr Sweeney said.

“It was signed into law last year but it can’t be implemented until the relevant minister commences it.

“We got a stock response from Helen McEntee’s office saying that it couldn’t be commenced until they found a premises, a budget and appointed a new board.

“It’s very distressing in our case, but it’s not just ours. Lifers are getting parole hearings at seven years now who should not have one until 12 years under the new legislation."

Pictured (L-R): Sinéad O’Leary, 20 and Nichola Sweeney 19 years old, - victims of Peter Whelan. Picture: RTE PrimeTime

“How wrong is it that we couldn’t have some peace of mind - the most basic of human rights? If that parole bill had been commenced we would not have to go through all of this for another five years.

“I met him [Whelan] a few times before he murdered our daughter. He was like butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth but unknown to us he was already committing violent acts elsewhere. I’m sure he’s like that with the Parole Board putting on a little boy act while underneath an evil lust exists. We know that he’s a huge danger to society."

Whelan stabbed Nichola 11 times after breaking into her family home and attacked her as she was getting ready for a night out on April 27, 2002.

He left her to die on her bedroom floor after inflicting a knife wound to her heart.

He stabbed her best friend, Sinead O'Leary more than 20 times in the same attack, breaking a knife in her arm as she tried to shield her vital organs from the blows.

Ms O'Leary managed to escape, slipping down the stairs in her own blood before hiding in a darkened bathroom.

Unusually, Whelan was sentenced to consecutive sentences - to run one after the other - to first serve time for Ms O'Leary's attempted murder before serving the mandatory life sentence for Ms Sweeney's murder.

Currently, anyone serving a life sentence is entitled to a parole hearing after seven years although the new Parole Act would extend that term to 12 years. But Whelan was allowed access to the parole board to get permission to leave prison for numerous escorted day releases without informing the Sweeneys or O'Learys.

Peter Whelan

Ms O'Leary said: "This year he served seven years for Nichola’s life sentence. He should only have had parole hearings from now under current legislation but he’s had a number of meetings with them already and was back in Cork on a number of day releases."

She said that both she and the Sweeneys have at least been informed of the parole hearings and invited to submit victim impact statements this time, even though writing them is a horribly painful process.

“How do you document the impact this has had on your life through a piece of paper? It changes and impacts every aspect of your life.

“But those victim impact statements should have been included in each of his last meetings with the parole board.

“Why could a very violent murderer circumvent the legal system and see the parole board years before he was entitled to?

"The minister has still never answered why that happened.

The department was negligent to me, I feel, as an attempted murder victim and State witness and it has been negligent to the public allowing this dangerous man to have parole hearings and prison releases before he should be legally entitled to them.

“We’re not even saying that he should be in jail for the rest of his life, just that he should serve his full sentence. He was so violent and disordered he needs that time in prison for everyone’s safety."

While the parole hearing is scheduled for late November, both the Sweeneys and Ms O’Leary understand that it may not be heard until the new year due to backlogs in the system.

Sinead O’Leary who was attacked by Peter Whelan when Nichola Sweeney was murdered. Her portrait can be seen on the wall. Also pictured are Nichola’s mother Josephine and father John. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

And when he is released, both families want to see an exclusion zone enforced so that he can never return to Cork city or county.

"Peter Whelan said that he should have done more to ensure that I was dead," Ms O'Leary said. "He admitted he tried to kill me and he’s been unremorseful every since so my own personal safety should be taken into account.

"And my mental health - I will never live a normal life after what happened to me. This will clearly be all-consuming for the rest of my life.

"My sense of safety has been tarnished completely and will be forever more - particularly when he is released.

“It is unacceptable for him to be released into Cork on either temporary or permanent release. He must be prevented from ever returning here."