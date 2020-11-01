Spot flooding in Cork and Kerry as wind and rain batter the southwest

Some roads have flooded around Cork City and surrounding areas.
Sharing an umbrella as people braved the heavy rain at the Marina in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 17:42
Greg Murphy

Some localised flooding has already hit parts of the southwest, with a status yellow rainfall warning in effect for Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning will remain in effect until 2am.

In the city, there are reports of flooding on the flyover near Silversprings and along the North Ring Road.

In Douglas, flooding has been reported at the junction between Douglas Shopping Centre and the Topaz garage.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution.

Spot flooding has also been reported in Ballyheigue in North Kerry.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Wexford, Waterford and Cork until 2am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says gusts of up to 90km/h are expected.

