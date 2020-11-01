Cork-Dublin motorway now open after van overturned

Emergency services closed a lane to traffic on one section of the M8 Cork-Dublin road early this afternoon when they attended the scene of a single-vehicle incident.

Six units from Middleton and Cork City attended the scene after receiving a call just before 12.30pm.

The fire brigade closed a northbound section of the road between junction 18 and 19.

A single van had overturned. Units from the fire brigade arrived after receiving a calling from the ambulance services.

There no confirmed injuries reported.

Units from the emergency services returned from the scene at 2pm.

The road has now since been reopened.

Meanwhile, crews from Ballyvolane Station dealt with a car on fire last night on Halloween.

Emergency services have warned that a car fire can generate heat upward of 800 degrees and that flames from a burning car can often shoot out distances of 10 feet or more.