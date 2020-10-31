'Life was full of possibilities for him': Mourners gather for final funeral of Kanturk tragedy

The life and death of Mark O'Sullivan has changed everyone who knew him, mourners were told today.

Fr Tony Bluitt said at the funeral of the 26-year-old who was shot dead on Monday, nobody who knew him will ever be the same again.

“One would imagine that life was full of possibilities for him,” he said.

“One could also say that Mark touched many people’s lives along the way as he journeyed through life.

“His life and death have changed you all and you will never be the same again.”

The chief celebrant said mourners had gathered to “make sense of the senseless” at the law graduate’s private family funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, north Co Cork.

Mourners wearing face masks at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk before the funeral Mark O Sullivan. Tadgh O’Sullivan and his sons Diarmuid and Mark O’Sullivan died from fatal gunshot wounds earlier this week in Kanturk, Co. Cork. Gardai are investigating. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

And he said those at the service, which was streamed live over the internet, were not there to “minimise the loss of their lives by trying to provide easy answers”.

The Parish Priest of Kanturk, Lismire and Castlemagner said this was important because “there are no answers”.

Repeating what he said at the funerals yesterday of Mark’s brother Diarmuid, 23, and his father Tadg, 59, he said: “Grief is never an easy burden to bear – and never more so when it comes to us in an untimely, shocking and tragic way.

“We gather in such grief today, carrying a burden that not only seems to be, but in fact is, overwhelming.

“We gather to comfort and support each other in our common loss.

“We gather to make sense of the senseless.

“We ask you to keep them in your prayers as they endeavour to navigate this path of unexpected loss and anguish.”

Mourners with floweres at the funeral mass of the late Mark O’Sullivan at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

He said he was repeating what he said yesterday “because the reality of this heartbreaking loss has not changed”.

Fr Bluitt, who co-celebrated with Fr John Magner, added: “The shock, the numbness, the devastation, was impossible to imagine and the unfolding news of the loss of three lives was incomprehensible.

“Just like all of you, I too am struggling to make sense of this life-changing tragedy.”

He spoke briefly of Mark O’Sullivan’s time as a law student in both the University of Limerick and University College Cork.

“UL paid tribute to him this week and underlined the shock felt within the UL community where Mark was highly thought of,” he said.