Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating 15-year-old from Cork city

Kayla Ryan was last seen in the city on October 27.

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 09:23
Steve Neville

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in locating a 15-year-old missing from Cork city.

Kayla Ryan was last seen in the city on October 27.

Kayla is described as being 5’2” in height with a slight build and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, a black puff jacket and black Nike air max trainers.

Gardaí said Kayla is known to frequent the Mallow area of Co Cork.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

