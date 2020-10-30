Storm Aiden: Flood warning issued for Cork city as 'damaging gusts' expected

A flood warning has been issued for the Cork city centre and low lying quays on Saturday morning.

Following on from Met Éireann's status orange wind warning, Cork City Council has advised caution as there is a risk of localised flooding on some roads and parking areas in the city.

Areas most at risk include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, and Kyrl’s Quay.

The council says traffic restrictions may be in place during these times.

Earlier, Met Éireann has issued Status Orange weather warnings for a number of counties for the coming Halloween weekend.

A Status Orange weather warning will be in place for the counties of Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow, Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow from 5am to 10am tomorrow morning.

During this period, Met Éireann is forecasting “strong southerly winds veering southwesterly associated with Storm Aiden" with speeds reaching 65 to 80km/h.”

“Severe and damaging gusts” of between 100 to 130km/h are also expected.

A later Orange wind warning will also come into effect for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 10am tomorrow morning until 4pm tomorrow afternoon.

A Status Yellow warning had earlier been issued for the entire country, but the counties above were then upgraded to Orange.

The forecaster says there will also be very high seas around coastal areas, and there is a risk of associated coastal flooding. River flooding is also expected.

#StormAiden has been named by Met Éireann for Halloween. Orange & yellow wind warnings are in effect for Sat. Potential for severe & damaging gusts.



Met Eireann says Ireland’s weather will be generally “very unsettled” in the coming days, as “a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland".

Winds will subside somewhat tomorrow evening, but spells of wind and rain look set continue for most of the weekend. No weather warning is currently in place for Sunday, but Met Éireann says it will update its advice if conditions change.