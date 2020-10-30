Storm Aiden: Flood warning issued for Cork city as 'damaging gusts' expected

The forecaster says there will also be very high seas around coastal areas, and there is a risk of associated coastal flooding. 
Storm Aiden: Flood warning issued for Cork city as 'damaging gusts' expected

The first of the warnings come into effect at 6am on Saturday morning.

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 17:37
Steven Heaney and Greg Murphy

A flood warning has been issued for the Cork city centre and low lying quays on Saturday morning.

Following on from Met Éireann's status orange wind warning, Cork City Council has advised caution as there is a risk of localised flooding on some roads and parking areas in the city.

Areas most at risk include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, and Kyrl’s Quay.

The council says traffic restrictions may be in place during these times.

Earlier, Met Éireann has issued Status Orange weather warnings for a number of counties for the coming Halloween weekend.

A Status Orange weather warning will be in place for the counties of Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow, Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow from 5am to 10am tomorrow morning.

During this period, Met Éireann is forecasting “strong southerly winds veering southwesterly associated with Storm Aiden" with speeds reaching 65 to 80km/h.” 

“Severe and damaging gusts” of between 100 to 130km/h are also expected.

A later Orange wind warning will also come into effect for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 10am tomorrow morning until 4pm tomorrow afternoon.

A Status Yellow warning had earlier been issued for the entire country, but the counties above were then upgraded to Orange.

The forecaster says there will also be very high seas around coastal areas, and there is a risk of associated coastal flooding. River flooding is also expected.

Met Eireann says Ireland’s weather will be generally “very unsettled” in the coming days, as “a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland".

Winds will subside somewhat tomorrow evening, but spells of wind and rain look set continue for most of the weekend. No weather warning is currently in place for Sunday, but Met Éireann says it will update its advice if conditions change.

Read More

Samhain fires to mark Celtic year end this Halloween on Hill of Ward 
 

More in this section

'Their lives and deaths have changed you all': Funeral of Diarmuid and Tadg O'Sullivan held 'Their lives and deaths have changed you all': Funeral of Diarmuid and Tadg O'Sullivan held
Cork branch of Social Democrats at centre of Garda probe of alleged voter fraud Cork branch of Social Democrats at centre of Garda probe of alleged voter fraud
Kerry musician secures permission for new home after 15-year planning battle Kerry musician secures permission for new home after 15-year planning battle
weatherwindrainfloodingmet eireannstorm aiden

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices