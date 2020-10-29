Loss of Indiependence is like cancelling Christmas for Mitchelstown

For residents and business owners alike, the Indiependence festival was like Christmas for Mitchelstown every year.

While many had heard rumours for a while that it would have to move, today's confirmation has still shocked the town.

Tim Forde, who cuts keys and repairs shoes, said: “It’s going to be a huge loss for the town because it was very good for businesses here.

“And for all the hard work that the organisers put into it, you’d hate for something to be put in its place.”

Organisers confirmed the festival is "looking to the future, to something new", but that it will not take place in the north Cork town which has been its home for 15 years.

This year's event had been called off due to Covid-19, and although plans had been in place to hold a festival at the town next year, those have now been scrapped.

Key cutter and shoe repairs shop owner Tim Forde. Picture: Neil Michael

The 2020 edition of the festival had been due to be headlined by Stereophonics.

The festival has brought the likes of the Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Kodaline, and The Coronas to Mitchelstown over the years.

“It was great craic, and very laid back, more laid back than the bigger festivals,” said Ethan Macken, who had been to eight of the festivals.

“I grew up in Mitchelstown and to have a festival like that on your doorstep was brilliant. This will really hit the pubs because every year, the town would just fill up for that weekend.”

Michael O'Sullivan, owner of Blueberries Cafe and Bakery. Picture: Neil Michael

Michael O'Sullivan, who runs Blueberries Cafe and Bakery said: “The festival weekend was the busiest weekend of the year for the town.

“It was like Christmas for pubs, restaurants, and cafes.”

Mitchelstown businessman Edward Walsh. Picture: Neil MIchael

The festival generated more than €2m in business for local firms, including bed and breakfasts in the area.

Edward Walsh, whose family owns the Treasure Chest Jewellers and Watchmakers, said: “It’s just such a shame that it is leaving the town.”