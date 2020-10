Two children were rescued this evening after getting into difficulties on the River Suir in Co Waterford.

The Waterford Community Inshore Lifeboat assisted by local Gardaí made the rescue.

The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre organised the operation.

The children got into difficulty after their boat moved adrift in the river and they struggled to return to the shore.

After both children were recovered by the lifeboat they were transferred into the care of the HSE and the Gardaí.