Dangerous building incident on Cork city centre street

Dangerous building incident on Cork city centre street

This is the latest in a series of incidents with dangerous buildings in Cork city.  Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 18:21
Ciarán Sunderland

A city centre street in Cork city was sealed off this afternoon while Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a dangerous building. 

South Main street was closed while the fire brigade handled the incident. 

Two engines attended the scene. 

It is understood to be an issue with the tiles on the roof of a building located on the street. 

Emergency services reopened the street just before 6pm at 17.50. 

This is the latest in a series of incidents with dangerous buildings in Cork city. 

The number of derelict sites in the city hovers close to 100.

Last month, city officials warned responsibility for dangerous buildings rests with the owners of that private property. 

Read More

Almost 100 sites are derelict in Cork city

More in this section

Cork airport operator facing 'well over €200m' in losses due to Covid crisis Cork airport operator facing 'well over €200m' in losses due to Covid crisis
Major clampdown on derelict sites in Limerick Major clampdown on derelict sites in Limerick
DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair chief: 'Reasonable chance' Cork and Shannon hubs will never reopen

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices