Dangerous building incident on Cork city centre street

A city centre street in Cork city was sealed off this afternoon while Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a dangerous building.

South Main street was closed while the fire brigade handled the incident.

Two engines attended the scene.

It is understood to be an issue with the tiles on the roof of a building located on the street.

Emergency services reopened the street just before 6pm at 17.50.

This is the latest in a series of incidents with dangerous buildings in Cork city.

The number of derelict sites in the city hovers close to 100.

Last month, city officials warned responsibility for dangerous buildings rests with the owners of that private property.