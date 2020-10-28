Major clampdown on derelict sites in Limerick

A major clampdown in dereliction in Limerick has seen some 37 compulsory purchase orders issued for one town.

Limerick City and County Council has issued the notices for the townland of Rathkeale, with 33 of these located in an unfinished and unoccupied housing estate at Ballywilliam, which have been derelict for several years.

Four other buildings, located in Main Street and Lower Main Street in the town, were also issued CPOs.

The news comes as Limerick City and County Council secured €2.5m in funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson for the council, this will be used to tackle dereliction in the five Limerick towns of Rathkeale, Abbeyfeale, Bruff, Askeaton and Ardagh.

“This is being viewed as a pilot project nationally and was the largest sum awarded to any project in the funding call.

“Since setting up a dedicated derelict sites department just over 2 years ago, Limerick City and County Council has become one of the most proactive local authorities in the country in dealing with vacant and derelict property and has published around 100 CPOs in this timeframe.”

High-profile sites that have been resolved include the Horizon Mall site in Castletroy, where a planning application seeking permission for a €60m development was lodged this year.

Strong opportunity

Director of community development with Limerick City and County Council, Gordon Daly said: “The quality of life available in our smaller towns and villages and the increased opportunities to work from home creates a strong opportunity to use vacant and derelict properties as affordable housing and help regenerate our town and village centres.

“Limerick City and County Council is fully committed and resourced to see through a comprehensive action plan to deal with dereliction right across the city and county and we would strongly encourage owners of derelict properties to act. Tackling dereliction is a priority for the elected members of the Council and the communities they represent including tidy towns groups and other community development organisations.”

Mr Daly also confirmed that the council would also commence the compulsory acquisition of a number of other derelict properties in the city and county over the coming weeks, bringing to over 100 the number of CPOs published in the past two years.

“The council is now conducting almost 100 derelict property inspections per month and that there has been a five-fold increase in the number of properties on the derelict sites register since 2018. The council is also using its powers under derelict sites legislation to levy derelict properties annually at 7% of their market value," he said.