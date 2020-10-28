Mount Cara nursing home saved from closure

Mount Cara on Redemption Road was set to close in January.
Mount Cara has been saved from closure. Pic: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 15:41
Aine Kenny

A beloved nursing home on the northside of Cork city will remain open after a campaign from staff, families and residents saved it from closure.

Mount Cara on Redemption Road was set to close in January, however, it will now remain open with workers' jobs secure and residents remaining in the home.

The board of Mount Cara has decided to partner with Michael O'Shea from Corpus Christi Nursing Homes.

He operates a nursing home in Mitchelstown and two other homes in Limerick, and that company will take over the day-to-day running of Mount Cara.

The building itself will remain in the ownership of the board.

The good news was announced today by the chair of the board Dr John Sheehan, a city councillor and local GP. 

The Lord mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, was also in attendance. He said Mount Cara had been "saved".

"We are delighted to announce today as a board that Mount Cara will remain open," said Dr Sheehan.

"The main feeling inside the home is relief. When things are uncertain in life it is very hard to cope. Some of the residents were clapping when we told them, it really lifted their spirits." 

Dr Sheehan added that he'd like to pay tribute to staff, residents' families and locals who rallied behind the home to save it from closure. 

"We know it was a worrying time for them so we would like to thank them for the patience.

"Mount Cara was worth saving... when you see the atmosphere inside with the residents [and staff], you know it's worth fighting for."

There are currently 14 residents in the home but the full occupancy is 25. Due to Covid restrictions, no respite admissions were allowed in the last couple of months. 

However, Dr Sheehan says now the home is secure, they can plan for long-term residents.  

Yvonne Richmond, whose 98-year-old father Fred lives in Mount Cara, said the good news was like a weight off her chest. 

"We are very happy obviously. It is a relief. It's definitely worth saving. They are a lovely bunch of residents and you'd be fond of everyone, not just your own family. All the families are very happy."

Her father Fred is from Sunday's Well and has been in Mount Cara since February, after his health deteriorated and he ended up in hospital. "It's a home from home," says Yvonne. 

"He's delighted [he can stay].. It's upsetting when you get elderly and you have to move."

She added that a lot of the other nursing homes in the area were full, and resident's families were concerned about where their loved ones would go.

She wanted to say thanks to everyone involved in the campaign to save Mount Cara. 

"We can relax for Christmas now.... it's good news for Cork."

The finer details of the partnership will be ironed out in the coming weeks, in relation to HIQA registration and moving to the HSE's Fair Deal scheme.

The nursing home has been open for 30 years and was originally set up by Bishop Michael Murphy, the Mercy Sisters and Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.

