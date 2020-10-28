Gardaí believe final autopsy will piece together Kanturk tragedy

Gardaí believe a final autopsy Wednesday following the deaths of three family members in a murder-suicide will help piece together a tragedy that has left people "numb, stunned, and devastated".

State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will complete the last of three autopsies Wednesday following Monday's devastating incident on farmland near Kanturk, in North Cork.

Trainee solicitor Mark O'Sullivan was shot dead in his bedroom at the family farmhouse in Assolas, Castlemagner.

The bodies of his father, Tadhg, 59, and brother Diarmuid, 23, were found with gunshot wounds in a nearby field. They were lying by two rifles which ballistics experts are examining.

Autopsies on two of the deceased men were completed Tuesday.

Disagreement over who was to inherit land at the family farm is believed to have sparked the attack.

It is understood that the younger son, Diarmuid, a trainee accountant, may have felt aggrieved by a will in which he may not have inherited land at the farm which he felt entitled to.

Tadgh, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan who died in a shooting in a remote part of Kanturk in North Cork. Picture: Gardaí

Local priest Fr John Magner said the mother and wife of the deceased, Anne O'Sullivan, was "absolutely devastated".

"You cannot put words into how she felt," Fr Magner said

He said the people of Castlemagner parish near Kanturk were "numbed, stunned, devastated" by the deaths.

Fr Magner said it was also devastating for family and friends.

"To find that friends they have are just gone, departing this world so early in life," he said.

"It's awful for families too when people pass away very young. It's very tough on people. It's very difficult for younger people to understand why all these things happen," he told RTÉ.