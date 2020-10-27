Silted harbours in West Cork 'hampering RNLI operations'

Silted-up harbours in West Cork are adding to coastal flooding, hampering RNLI operations, and damaging the hulls of fishing trawlers and leisure boats. Frustration at ongoing delays in dredging several harbours in the region has been highlighted by county councillors.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said the lack of progress was raised as far back as April 2016, when he arranged a special meeting with council management, Courtmacsherry Community Development committee members, and local RNLI crew.

The RNLI crew raised issues with the refuelling of the lifeboat and with removing injured personnel on to the pontoon at low tide, due to a build-up of silt and debris under the pontoon which is adjacent to the pier in Courtmacsherry village.

“Assurances were given at that meeting that the issue would be treated with urgency, but very little has changed in the four years since," said Mr Hayes. "I frequently raised the issue at the council's coastal management meetings and was told that foreshore licences needed to be applied for.”

Nothing has happened

Mr Hayes told a council meeting that he was very frustrated because consultants were then hired to carry out extensive and expensive surveys and yet nothing had happened.

“Yet, we're still waiting for work to begin on-site. We also have a bigger issue in Courtmacsherry Bay itself, as the channel has narrowed considerably after the storms of recent years caused it to silt up quite badly.

"Years ago, local farmers used to be able to take loads of sand out of the harbour to spread on their land, but now that Courtmacsherry has been designated a Special Area of Conservation, that practice is prohibited.”

He said that the local RNLI crew had again raised concerns about their response times being affected as they try to navigate through the narrowing channel at low tide.

“The same issue is affecting Ring harbour, where fishing boats, rowing boats, and other pleasure craft have been damaged due to the growing sandbanks there,” said Mr Hayes.

The council is waiting for financial assistance from the Government to pay for a survey of both Ring and Courtmacsherry bays to see what works will be required.

Mr Hayes told a council meeting that his area was heavily dependent on tourism and in recent times had benefited from the success of whale watching and angling trips, as well as becoming a destination for visiting boats and yachts.

“But if we don't invest in the infrastructure like the pontoon, the dredging underneath and in the bay itself, we'll lose our unique selling point. And I'm especially concerned that one of the most active lifeboats in the country in Courtmacsherry could be compromised by inaction.”