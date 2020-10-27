Cork parents want acts of kindness in memory of daughter, 9

Heartbroken parents, who tragically lost their nine-year-old daughter after open-heart surgery last month, are urging people around the world to carry out an act of kindness in her name.

Béibhinn O'Connor, who suffered from an extremely rare congenital heart defect (CHD), survived the major surgery but passed away after a routine post-operation procedure triggered a cardiac arrest.

Now her devastated parents Eoin and Irene O'Connor from Riverstick, Co Cork are asking people to keep their only child's spirit alive by carrying out a random act of kindness and posting a picture to social media with the hashtag 'heartangel'.

Béibhinn O'Connor, pictured with her parents Eoin and Irene after making her First Holy Communion last year.

"Béibhinn's nine years on earth living with an extremely rare congenital heart defect, heterotaxy syndrome/left atrial isomerism was filled with more love and fun that some people experience over their whole life," said Eoin.

"We created the website theheartangel.com so people can read all about our beautiful Béibhinn and understand how important it is to us that she continues to make the world a better place in a time of fear and confusion.

"The most important thing for us is to keep her spirit alive and for people to help embrace the kindness she brought to the world in her few short years.

"All we are asking is for people to carry out a random act of kindness, tell the recipient about Béibhinn and ask them to also pay it forward. Then post a picture of themselves with a sign saying #theheartangel.

"We want people to realise that it doesn't cost anything to make someone smile.

In just over a week, Eoin and Irene have received pictures from all around the world, including members of the New York Police Department who carried out a good deed.

Members of the NYPD who carried out acts of kindness in Béibhinn O'Connor name.

The couple have also included the option on their website to donate to the Make A Wish Foundation in Béibhinn's name after she was granted the wish of a lifetime to EuroDisney for her fourth birthday.

"There was something so special that she always remembered it and talked about it with a smile. She was very proud to have featured on some of their posters to help make other children's dreams come through," said Eoin "To date, over €7,000 has been raised for the Foundation to help make dreams come true for other ill children."

"Béibhinn passed away exactly 10 years after we found out we were having a daughter with a special heart at the 22-week scan," said Irene.

"I don't think we were meant to have a child. I think she was loaned to us for ten years and she was meant for something special.

Members of the Cork Ambulance Services who carried out acts of kindness in her name.

"We never had a cross word between us. She just loved making people happy and would be so upset if she thought anyone was sad.

"She touched so many people and everyone knew her for her beautiful smile and kindness. We only have one child and we don't want her to be forgotten."

More information about Béibhinn and random acts of kindness can be found at www.theheartangel.com