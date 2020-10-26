Cork Person of Year Awards gala lunch cancelled due to Covid

Sean O'Riordan The Cork Person of the Year Awards annual presentation gala lunch has become the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers of what's become one of the biggest social occasions in the calendar for the city and county, have decided to shelve the annual gala lunch which was scheduled to take place next January.

It is normally attended by more than 300 guests, including many dignitaries, and the annual gala lunch would have been the 28th to date.

Main awards organiser Manus O'Callaghan said while unfortunately this event, which is sponsored by the Irish Examiner, had been cancelled, the announcement of the monthly award winners would continue until the end of the year, as only the November and December awards had to be filled.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not affected choosing our Persons of the Month this year. Our awards scheme will continue this year and for many years to come. It is only the annual lunch that is cancelled.” He said that the overall winner of the title would be announced through the media next January, although he said he was not as yet sure what format that would take.

“Our award winners set the bar very high with their various achievements, so we too, as organisers, must set our bar very high and not accept a much-reduced event,” Mr O’Callaghan said. “Further details of the date and means of announcement of the 2020 Cork Person of the Year will be made at year’s end.” He's inviting people to nominate November and December monthly winners by sending an email to nomin...@corkpersonofthemonth.ie with information about the person they would like to nominate, and the reason they feel they would be deserving of the award.

The list of monthly award winners to date can be found on the Cork Person of the Year Facebook page.

Other sponsors of the event include RTÉ; Southern; AM O’Sullivan PR; Lexus Cork; Tony O’Connell Photography; Cork Crystal; Musgrave MarketPlace and CAVS.