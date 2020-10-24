Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Gardaí say forensic collision investigations are currently taking place at the scene, and that local diversions are now in place. File Picture: PA

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 22:56
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic crash in Youghal this evening. 

At approximately 7pm, gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a bicycle and a car on the Lower Corkhill Rd, Youghal. 

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been removed to Cork University Hospital, where an autopsy will take place.

Gardaí say that forensic collision investigations are currently taking place at the scene, and that local traffic diversions are now in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

