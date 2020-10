A man in his 20s who was arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork is due in court today.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, just after 1.30am.

One man entered a house in Ballyvolane but was arrested a short time later.

He was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due before a special sitting of Cork City District Court at 5pm.