Status yellow wind warning in Cork from midnight 

Cork is set to be hit by high winds tonight according to Met Éireann who have issued a status yellow wind warning for the county.

The weather forecaster is warning of strong south to southwest winds in the county reaching mean speeds of 50km/h to 65 km/h with gusts of 90km/h to 110 km/h expected to buffet Cork.

The weather warning is in place from midnight tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

In Kerry, winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are also expected leading to a status yellow wind warning from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann also warned the wind speeds may be higher in coastal and exposed areas. A gale warning is also in place on Irish coastal waters with south to southwest winds reaching gale or strong gale force strength by tonight.

Elsewhere, Waterford and Wexford are expected to be hit by the highwinds tonight.

Meanwhile in Galway and Mayo, a status yellow rain warning will come into effect from 9.00pm tonight until 9pm on Saturday morning.

High levels of rainfall between 20-40mm will bring a risk of localised flooding in the counties with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous areas.

Earlier this week, Cork city centre was badly hit by floods with large parts of Cork City centre under several inches of water.

This led to the closure of a number of streets and the quaysides were swamped with water.