Limerick council investigating claims of fraud

Limerick City and County Council is examining whether others benefitted in kind, or if anyone else was aware of the alleged fraud. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 20:30
David Raleigh

Limerick City and County Council is investigating whistleblower claims of fraud and misappropriation of Council funds over a number of years.

It is alleged substantial funds were used to pay for personal presents for at least one individual.

Limerick City and County Council is examining whether others benefitted in kind, or if anyone else was aware of the alleged fraud.

The probe involves an internal audit of the council’s financial accounts.

The whistleblower’s allegations were raised as part of a recent protected disclosure submitted to the council, through a solicitor.

The allegations are understood to centre around invoice fraud.

The council executive was not aware of the alleged malpractice and the claims have come as a shock to top brass, sources said.

An inside source confirmed an internal probe is continuing. 

“At this stage its a human resources issue," they said. 

"There is a live internal investigation but, at this stage, the council is dealing with allegations and nothing has been proven. 

“They are looking deep, and digging into the allegations. There are internal audits which you would trust would find something wrong if there was something wrong, but these are allegations and they must be investigated.” 

When asked for a response, a council spokesperson said: “Limerick City and County Council do not comment on individual HR issues.”

A garda spokesman said they were not aware of the allegations.

