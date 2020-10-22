Jack Lynch tunnel now open after traffic collision

Cork City Fire Brigade closed the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning after a collision between a car and a truck.
Emergency services received a call at 10.43am to attend the scene and shut down the southbound bore of the tunnel to make the area safe.
One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Four fire service units attended the incident-one from Angelsea Street along with three units from Ballyvolane.
Gardaí were also in attendance at the scene however no arrests have been made.
A warning was issued by the Cork City Fire Brigade for motorists to proceed with caution on approach.
🚨 Crews are currently at a Road Traffic Collision in the Jack Lynch Tunnel.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) October 22, 2020
🚦The south bound bore has been closed until the incident has been made safe.
Please use caution on approach.⚠️#CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/WEEBVGV9iQ
The tunnel has now been reopened after the scene was made safe by the emergency services.