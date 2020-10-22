Jack Lynch tunnel now open after traffic collision

Fire services attended the scene at the Jack Lynch tunnel which has now reopened. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade. 

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 12:01
Ciarán Sunderland

Cork City Fire Brigade closed the Jack Lynch tunnel this morning after a collision between a car and a truck. 

Emergency services received a call at 10.43am to attend the scene and shut down the southbound bore of the tunnel to make the area safe. 

One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

Four fire service units attended the incident-one from Angelsea Street along with three units from Ballyvolane. 

Gardaí were also in attendance at the scene however no arrests have been made. 

A warning was issued by the Cork City Fire Brigade for motorists to proceed with caution on approach. 

The tunnel has now been reopened after the scene was made safe by the emergency services. 

