Taoiseach urges opponents of Cork flood scheme to 'reflect and pull back'

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the opponents Morrison’s Island flood defence scheme should "reflect" on their positioning consider "pulling back" in light of the flood events which occurred this week.

Speaking at this morning's Cork Chamber Business Breakfast Martin referred to the judicial review lodged by the Save Cork City group who are opposed to the scheme and instead want to see the development of a downstream flood barrier.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the cork Chamber Business Breakfast briefing.

"Our hearts went out in relation to the latest flood event in Cork," the Taoiseach said. "That added markedly to the distress faced by many business owners in the city centre particularly on top of facing into Level 5 restrictions. Restrictions which in themselves are very, very severe for businesses."

"Critically it is the flood relief scheme that has to happen. I would hope that the issues around the judicial review and those involved may reflect on this and some mediation could take place to effect the removal of the roadblocks to the development of that flood relief scheme," he said.

Brushing out the floodwater at 85 South Mall, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Businesses on the city's Oliver Plunkett Street were able to reopen briefly following Tuesday's flood but have now closed again due to the Level 5 restrictions.

The flood event led to calls by a number of traders for the legal challenge to be dropped to allow the flood defence project to proceed.

"I do think we need to engage with all to see can we get people to pull back from where we are right now to enable the works to commence. I think the damage done to traders and workers can’t be ignored and I think people should reflect on that."

"A lot of changes were made to the scheme over the last number of years. Adjustments were made. It is necessary and I appeal to those to reflect and pull back."

