Calls for compromise to end Cork's flood defence impasse

There are mounting calls for talks and compromise in a bid to break the impasse which is blocking the delivery of vital flood defences in Cork city.

As businesses swamped by Tuesday’s flooding reopened yesterday for the last full day of trade before the six-week lockdown, the head of the Cork Business Association (CBA), Eoin O’Sullivan, praised them for their resilience.

“We all want to save Cork city but frustration amongst the affected traders is at an all-time high. We need to see action because flood defences are a necessity for the city centre," he said.

“I would appeal to Save Cork City (SCC) to withdraw their legal challenge to the Morrison’s Island scheme and to their supporters to fully inform themselves on what they are objecting to.”

Oliver Plunkett Street. Pic: Dan Linehan.

SCC, which is opposed to the Office of Public Works' €150m Lower Lee flood defence scheme and which is mounting a legal challenge to the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade, repeated calls yesterday for “roundtable discussions” with the OPW and Cork City Council.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has ruled out a meeting with the group given that public consultation on the €150m scheme has already taken place and that a legal challenge against the Morrison’s Island scheme is underway.

But several SCC supporters, whose photographs holding Love the Lee badges are displayed on the SCC website, said it’s time for compromise.

While some declined to comment publicly, Barry Walsh, who owns Cork Art Supplies based on Prince’s St and who displays a SCC Love the Lee badge on his shop wall, said while he still supports SCC’s call for a tidal surge barrier, a more urgent solution is required.

“I would encourage the campaign group to reconsider their legal challenge. I am no expert in this but the current situation is a disaster and needs to be sorted. I am just hoping for a quick solution but it needs to be transparent,” he said.

English Market trader Tom Durcan, who features on the SCC site, said it was time for everyone to sit down and “hammer out a deal”.

“Dialogue is the only way this can be resolved at this stage,” he said.

“SCC has valid points but so too do the council and OPW. Everyone involved needs to sit down straight away, and hammer out a deal, and the sooner that can be done the better.”

Rob Hayes of the Orso restaurant on Pembroke street Cork city during heavy flooding.

DJ Stevie G, who is also on the site, said he supports SCC's drive to protect the city's heritage and make more use of the river but he said having researched the issues involved, he now believes the time has come for compromise.

“I supported the campaign in good faith. But there is another side to the debate. Something has to be done sooner rather than later,” he said.

However, Eddie Mullins, of Fitzgerald’s Menswear, whose historic St Patrick’s St store was flooded in 2014 event, said he supports SCC and is prepared to live with the ongoing risk of flooding pending the delivery of a tidal surge barrier.

“The authorities should be giving a tidal barrier more thought. I don’t think raising quay walls is the way to go. We can’t rely on the city council to maintain drains, let alone a system that relies on pumps," he said.

“There is a better way. I am prepared to put out sandbags until we get a tidal barrier.”

Brushing out the flood water at 85 South Mall, Cork. Picture :Dan Linehan

The Labour Party in Cork called yesterday for all sides in the flood debate to sit down and talk.

“We need the city to be protected in a way that enhances the public realm and is cognisant of our shared heritage.

“This is already a deeply wounding time for Cork traders but with assistance from local and national bodies and rational discussions, surely there can be a new way out of the deadlock we currently face.

“We owe it now, as a community, to come together and resolve this matter.”

Staff clean up in Zizenia Barbers during heavy flooding on Oliver Plunkett street, Cork city.

SCC said on Tuesday that it will reconsider all of its actions in the next few days, including any court action.

A decision on its application for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala's grant of planning for the Morrison's Island upgrade is due next month.

That scheme has been designed to remove an estimated 80% of the flood threat to the city centre island area.