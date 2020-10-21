Shoppers queue around the block ahead of midnight lockdown deadline

The sun shone down on happy shoppers as they queued patiently outside shops and hauled loaded bags home before the city shuts down under level 5 restrictions tonight.

In Cork city, shoppers flocked to Penneys and other high street brands, and in Dublin, long queues could be spotted on Henry Street and Grafton Street as shoppers picked up last minute essentials and, in many cases, early Christmas presents.

Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street was unrecognisable from the Armageddon-like scenes witnessed there yesterday when torrents of dirty water gushed onto the street and closed businesses.

Amy Bowen and Ellen O'Regan stocked up for lockdown in Penneys, Cork, today #iestaff pic.twitter.com/fiL6luWmUC — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) October 21, 2020

Sarah Kenny and Ciara Lucey emerged from Penneys onto the Oliver Plunkett street after stocking up on "comfies" for lockdown and Christmas stocking fillers.

"I thought it would be worse in there with lockdown," Sarah said. "But it's very well organised in there and any queues move fast.

"Seeing the difference in Cork today is incredible. Yesterday was so bleak. The streets were flooded and no one was around. But today there's a real buzz again."

Queues outside Penneys on Patricks Street, Cork before Lockdown. Picture: Liz Dunphy

Alannah Colvert popped in to buy tights and said Penneys was the busiest she had ever seen it.

"Most people seemed to be stocking up on essentials. I did see a lot of secondary school girls stocking up on lashes and nails though, I'm not sure where they'll wear them!"

Aoibhe and Lee stock up on "the essentials" in Penneys, Cork before Level 5 lockdown hits tonight #iestaff pic.twitter.com/G0CN16KjRV — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) October 21, 2020

Kathleen Staunton had come from Cobh for the last day of shopping with her son Evan.

"We just bought our Christmas pyjamas in Penneys," she said.

"We're trying to get our Christmas shopping done now just in case the shops don't reopen on time or in case the deliveries can't get in."