Cork town ends twinning with Polish municipality due to anti-LGBT+ stance

A municipal district council in North Cork has become the first in Ireland to terminate a twinning agreement with a Polish counterpart because of the latter's anti- LGBT+ stance.

Fermoy Municipal District Council has terminated its twinning with the Polish municipality of Nowa Deba, despite a plea from that municipality's mayor that it would hold off on severing the pact.

The mayor wrote a letter to the Fermoy council on October 14. It was penned in Polish and council officials said they were waiting to get it translated.

However, Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy said he had it translated himself and as it was a “personal plea” and not officially from all the members of the Nowa Deba municipality, they should immediately terminate the twinning agreement.

Cobh Municipal District Council, also in Co Cork, has written to the county council's solicitors seeking their views on how they would de-twin with another Polish municipality, Kolbuosowa, which is in the same region of Poland as Nowa Deba.

However, Mr McCarthy argued there was no reason to seek legal advice and that Fermoy's twinning agreement should be axed with immediate effect.

"I understand the (Polish) mayor doesn't want to break ties, but I still think we should terminate the twinning agreement now.

They're not going to change their stance, I know that.

"I have spoken with the Fermoy twinning committee and they know we have no choice. We must show leadership and terminate it right now,” Mr McCarthy said.

The Fermoy Municipal District Council had written three times to the Polish municipality, the first letter issued earlier in the year.

Municipal District Officer Pauline Moriarty said she had sent the Polish mayor's letter to a translation company and should have an exact translation back within a couple of days.

Mr McCarthy reiterated that he'd got it translated already and there was no need to wait. He was supported in his stance by Fianna Fáil councillor William O'Leary.

“This is important and we have a duty to act swiftly,” Mr O'Leary said.

Ms Moriarty then asked councillors if they wanted to vote on it and was told all of them were in agreement that the twinning agreement, which has been in place since 2006, be terminated immediately.

It is expected that the Cobh Municipal District will make a similar decision to sever its ties with its Polish counterpart when it meets next month.