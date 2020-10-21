Cork Science Festival: Ready for a virtual climate hack?

Children will learn just how they make a difference in lowering carbon emissions in their communities, as part of Cork’s annual Science Festival next month.

The Cork Science Festival, themed this year as Shaping our Future, will run from November 8 to 15 and will be held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The programme includes free public engagement events, open days, science tours, talks, exhibitions, shows, workshops and school events.

Highlights include robot-building workshops as well a virtual kite-making workshop, using scientific and engineering principles, with kite kits delivered to schools taking part.

A so-called ‘virtual climate hack’ will show students how to investigate the energy demand in their area and explore how they can move away from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions, as well as grilling experts about their proposed solutions to the climate change crisis.

We invite everyone, young and old to come and experience our online programme

Elsewhere, Fantastic DNA in a Box will encourage kids to work like a molecular biologist and extract

DNA

from cells in their kitchens with everyday life items such as hand sanitiser, while author

Emma Jane Leeson

will do a live reading from the

Johnny Magory

series of books The Cork Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, and is part of Science Week Ireland.

Cork Science Festival co-ordinator Mervyn Horgan said: “This is a Cork Science Festival like no other this year and we are very excited to be back. Cork Science Week is truly a magical festival and a celebration of science events. We invite everyone, young and old to come and experience our online programme of free public engagement events, science tours, talks, exhibitions, shows, workshops and school events.

“Cork Science Festival is a main partner of Science Week Ireland, one of the largest STEM engagement events in the Irish science calendar. Our team represents Cork's best in research, education and industry across science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.”

See www.corksciencefestival.ie.