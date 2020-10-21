'Better than last time' for Bantry as coastal surges lash West Cork

The impact of strong winds, heavy rainfall and a coastal surge meant locations across the county from Bantry to Youghal experienced flooding
Bantry suffered flooding again on Tuesday, less than 2 months after the devastating August floods. The floods affected around 25 businesses.  Picture: Andy Gibson

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 07:24
Noel Baker and Áine Kenny

The West Cork coast was lashed by coastal surges but damage to property was not as severe as many had feared as roads were swamped in the morning tide.

Cork County Council said 15 properties had been hit in the West Cork town by the early morning waters which rapidly encroached over walls and barriers shortly after 7am.

It was the second time in just a few months that the town had been hit, following flooding caused by severe rainfall in August.

This time around the impact was not as severe. George Voronin, executive head chef at O'Connor's Seafood described the impact as "not too bad" and added: "It's much better than last time."

Drains being cleared in Bantry yesterday. Picture: Andy Gibson

Following a quick clean-up operation the business was able to re-open for takeaway while on Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry Hardware manager Michael Coughlan said for many it had been a lucky escape.

"It was just a clean-up job," he said as the store re-opened at 11.30am.

He said the last such coastal flood was almost five years ago, while the damage caused by downpours in the summer had been more pronounced.

"The river burst its banks [that time]," he said. "It was worse that time with the debris that came with it. At least it was clean water [this time]."

Mr Coughlan also said with global warming "we are going to see this more often" and that business owners didn't need further difficulties with Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions looming.

Staff at the Maritime Hotel said the facility had escaped any water coming into the property but that many people had not seen tidal waters at that level before.

The chairman of Bantry's Business Association, Diarmuid Murphy, said the atmosphere in the West Cork town is one of frustration.

"It feels like same old, same old, let's just get 2020 out of the way," Mr Murphy said.

The floods affected around 25 businesses. Picture: Andy Gibson

"It wasn't as bad for some of the businesses this time, because it wasn't rainwater, it was more a tidal surge and a combination of rain water that came last night, and there's very strong winds outside now, it's quite fresh."

He said flood relief works need to be completed as a matter of urgency.

"The culverts are one problem, they won't be done till 2022 or 2023, and the flood relief is scheduled for 2027. We will be like Venice by then if this keeps going," he said.

Roads were also flooded in Castletownbere, Kinsale and up into Carrigaline while a road was flooded for a time at the lagoon in Rosscarbery, as was the Clonakilty to Ring road, while the road from Timoleague to Courtmacsherry was badly flooded although no properties in either village were damaged.

Billy Adams, manager of the Courtmacsherry Hotel, said it was only the fourth time he had seen tidal waters at that level. Now 39, he has lived in the area his whole life and said erosion was likely in some beach spots as a result of the tidal surges.

