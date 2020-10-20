Cork came close to catastrophe, warns OPW minister

Cork City was “0.1 of a metre away” from a catastrophic event like 2014, and will be deluged “again and again and again” if the proposed Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) does not go ahead, the minister in charge of the Office of Public Works (OPW) has warned.

Patrick O’Donovan came to Cork today to inspect the damage done by last night’s tidal event in the city centre.

“There are traders in the lower part of this city who are two days out from a five-week lockdown and facing five weeks of uncertainty, where their stock has been damaged before Christmas," he said.

“We won’t be able to deliver a flood relief scheme within five weeks, but what we would be able to deliver is a degree of certainty that we can move forward. I am appealing to people to think again, to pull back from what is currently going on.”

Read More Cork floods: Taoiseach pledges support for devastated businesses

Mr O’Donovan was referring to objectors to the LLFRS, including Save Cork City, who claim the proposed scheme is not necessary and would be ecologically and aesthetically damaging to the city.

Mr O’Donovan called on Save Cork City to drop a legal challenge to the flood scheme.

The scheme would be half-built already if not for objections, and the other half under way, he claimed.

“I will be here, maybe not in two weeks or five weeks or whatever, but I will be here again with the same story, facing the same traders, with the same outdoor staff members, talking about another flood that will happen," he said.

"Even if we got a green light to go ahead today, we are still years away from its completion. Climate is changing faster than the process that we can deliver this scheme. We will not be in a position to protect this city. I will be back here again and again and again."

Cork city centre was 0.1 of a metre from the 2014 levels, he claimed.

“Will it happen again? Absolutely it will happen again," he said. "The only issue is how frequently we are going to have them, and how close will they come to the 2014 level and will they exceed the 2014 level."

In West Cork, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns called for financial compensation and other short-term measures for flood-prone businesses before long-term OPW flood solutions are delivered in 2023 and 2027.

"What we are looking for is supports for business — flood gates, flood doors, and some temporary measures put in,” she said. "Or we need to see some financial compensation for the continuous damage done to businesses through no fault of their own."