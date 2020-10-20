Save Cork City: 'People suffering deserve far better'

The campaign group behind legal challenges which have delayed the delivery of a key flood defence project in Cork city centre says it plans to “reconsider all of its actions” in the coming days.

But Save Cork City (SCC) stopped short of responding to calls from the Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O’Donovan to withdraw its application for a judicial review of the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade.

Cork City Council and the OPW insisted today that if the stalled scheme was in place now, it would have prevented the breach of the Morrison’s Quay walls at high tide, which sent floodwaters spilling across the South Mall, and into the Oliver Plunkett St area, affected up to 100 business premises.

SCC spokesman, John Hegarty, said they just don’t believe those assurances.

The public realm upgrade with blended flood defences was first granted planning by a vote of city council in 2018 and then legally challenged by SCC, forcing the council to submit the proposals to An Bórd Pleanála, which granted planning this summer.

SCC has now sought a judicial review of that decision, stalling the project further.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, SCC said it is “very saddened” to see the effects of this morning’s flood event on city traders.

“People suffering on the ground deserve far better,” SCC spokesman John Hegarty said.

“We accept our role in the issue of flood defence and ask the OPW to own that they have failed to find a solution for Cork that is fair and acceptable to the people.

“We work to ensure that Cork is given the flood protection that Cork deserves and are gravely concerned that this issue has continued unresolved for generations.

“The one solution offered to Cork is out of step with current thinking and far more destructive to the city than we have been able to communicate since 2017.”

Mr Hegarty said the OPW’s drainage department has “created an atmosphere of mistrust and division” that affects everyone.

“We apologise sincerely for any part we may have played in that division and hope that today’s events will be cause for reflection on what’s the best and truthful way to serve the people of Cork in relation to flood defence,” he said.

“We have tried to avoid division and to discuss the matters openly and with real choice for people."

O'Brien's coffee shop staff pictured during heavy flooding on Winthrop Street, Cork city.

But when asked directly if SCC will withdraw its legal challenge to the Morrison’s Island scheme, Mr Hegarty would only say that SCC “will reconsider all our actions in the next few days”.

“The suffering of our people in Cork is hard to watch when we see the result on the ground and the part the OPW have played,” he said.

“Our city deserves far better and ultimately OPW would leave Cork with little to show for their destruction - no accountability, nobody responsible for their actions and a failed project that would leave future generations with little or no opportunity or prospects."

He said city centre businesses that want a reasonable long-term flood defence solution are being ignored.

“Our actions are always to protect and support the people of Cork, maintain the truth of the matter and fairness for people."

“Cork cannot face years of construction of flood walls in the city that doesn’t provide a solution to protect people and would fail. The people of Cork have been let down very badly,” he said.

“The issue of flood defence is central to the future prosperity and well-being of the city of Cork."