Cork community plans memorial for those who died at sea

A coastal community has unveiled plans for a striking memorial to commemorate those who have died at sea.

The sculpture, earmarked for a site overlooking the sea in Baltimore in West Cork, features two giant waves parting to reveal a heart-shape, with souls rising skywards.

“We hope to make the memorial area as inclusive as possible for people of all abilities to come and take the opportunity to reflect, contemplate, and remember friends and loved ones by looking at and through the heart-shaped space between the waves, to the water and beyond,” project spokesperson Tara Cotter said.

A major fundraising drive is now underway as the Baltimore Rath and the Islands Community Council hopes to raise €35,000 in the hope of erecting the memorial, called Croí na Mara (the Heart of the Sea), by the middle of next year.

An artist’s sketch of Croí na Mara (Heart of the Sea), the proposed sea memorial to be erected in Baltimore, West Cork, in memory of those lost to the sea.

Ms Cotter, a member of the community council and chair of the Baltimore Sea Memorial Committee, said it has been a long-held ambition of the people in the area to install such a memorial.

She said the community council has been liaising with Cork County Council on the project for months, and planning permission has been secured for the sculpture on a green area close to the harbourmaster’s office.

“That memorial is finally in sight,” she said.

Read More Dingle fisherman dismisses rumours Fungie is 'missing'

Local artists were invited to come forward with ideas before sculptors Helen Walsh and Paddy McCormack, who had submitted separate but similar designs, were invited to collaborate on the memorial.

Ms Walsh is renowned for large-scale sculptures while Mr McCormack, a copper, iron and bronze specialist, normally works on smaller-scale projects.

Sculptor Helen Walsh working in her artist's workshop. Photo: Mike Hannon

Their copper, bronze and stainless steel sculpture will depict two waves, measuring three-metres high, two-metres long by three-metres wide, to reflect and capture the power and energy of the sea.

The waves part to reveal two copper and bronze perforated waves rising from the ground into the shape of a heart. Copper rings of varying sizes, representing the souls lost to the sea, are then drawn up through heartstrings and released into the air.

Artist Noel Molloy, who works under the name Moz,art, and who created the whale tail and dolphin sculpture in Union Hall, has also been asked to work on a seating area for the memorial space later.

Ms Cotter said many people in the region have a connection to someone who has been lost to the sea.

Artist Noel Molloy, who works under the name Moz,art.

“Some have lost people whose bodies were never recovered. Others have recovered their loved ones. We hope that this memorial space will become a place that everyone can go to remember them,” she said.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, but the community council would be very grateful to those who would consider donating to this community project."

You can donate to the fundraising drive through:

• GoFundMe page: Baltimore Sea Memorial

• Bank transfer to PTSB; BIC: IPBSIE2D; IBAN: IE78IPBS99071730062364, with the account name, Baltimore Community Council, or by cheque, made payable to Baltimore Rath and the Islands Community Council, c/o Tara Cotter, 14 Harbour Court, Baltimore, Co Cork P81 PH30.