Chambers fear Ryanair may not return to Shannon or Cork airports 

The joint chambers of Limerick, Ennis, Shannon, and Galway say they fear Ryanair may not return to Cork and Shannon airports.

The group was reacting to the news that the airline will cease operations in its Munster bases for the winter months

In a joint statement, the chambers said: "Ryanair is a hugely important airline partner for Shannon and the reduction of services for the winter season will mean further losses for the airport and its parent company, Shannon Group.

The fear also exists that, once removed, these and other discontinued services may not all return.”

Approximately 60 people risk losing their jobs in Cork alone due to the decision.

Earlier today, the Irish Examiner reported that Aer Lingus is reviewing its position in both airports.

While the chambers welcomed the announcement of €10m in capital expenditure funding for Shannon and Cork airports in the budget, they say more needed to be done.

"Critically, we ask that focus be given to resetting air access to the country," stated the chambers

“Although demand for international travel may be dampened for some time as a result of public health concerns, focus needs to be placed on implementing a Covid-19 rapid testing system at Irish airports so that they are primed to respond immediately to any future changes in the EU traffic light system."

The chambers pointed out that Germany received the approval of the European Commission to compensate its airports for revenue losses directly caused by the pandemic from March 4 to June 30.

“These are the kind of measures we hope to see in the National Economic Plan, together with strategic route support."

“Independent analysis shows that pre-Covid, Shannon Airport was supporting 46,000 direct and indirect jobs across the region and contributed €3.6bn per annum to the economy. It is a critical infrastructural project for the western half of the country.”