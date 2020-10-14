Tralee District Court adjourns after garda tests positive for Covid-19

All of today's cases in Tralee District Court in Co. Kerry have been adjourned and the courtroom closed, after a garda said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judge David Waters was notified at around 1pm, during the day's proceedings, that a senior garda in the Kerry Division, who was present in court, had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to solicitors present at Tralee Courthouse, there were fewer than 15 people in the courtroom and all Covid-19 regulations were being adhered to.

Judge David Waters immediately cleared the court.

On Monday, The Irish Examiner reported that more than 20 members of the Kerry Garda Division were restricting their movements after taking part in a training exercise with Gardaí from other divisions.

A garda from another county, who attended the training session, tested positive for the illness.