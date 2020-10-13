Limerick services resuming after 'severe disruption' from Bus Éireann strike 

Services in Limerick are in the process of resuming. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 17:27
Ciarán Sunderland

Bus Éireann services in Limerick are in the process of resuming this afternoon after "severe disruption" caused by a driver strike. 

The dispute between the drivers and the bus and coach operator is now in the process of being resolved. 

It is understood the dispute was in relation to a vacancy. 

Described by Bus Éireann as "unofficial," the strike led to "significant cancellations to services". 

The bus operator said it has been experiencing "severe disruption" all day. 

A number of short notice delays were reported throughout the afternoon as well. 

A number of routes from Limerick to Dublin Airport have been cancelled including: 

15:45 Limerick to Dublin Airport - Cancelled 

16:00 Dublin Airport to Limerick - Cancelled 

Provincial and city services in Limerick have now resumed with the exception of the X12 route times listed on the Bus Éireann website. 

"Bus Éireann very much regrets and is deeply concerned by the impact of the unofficial action on customers today, and hopes for resolution through the recognised and agreed mechanisms," the statement said. 

The national bus company has apologised to customers and "regrets any inconvenience" caused to passengers and ask the public to check their website for further route updates. 

Seamus Woulfe cancels third Golfgate fallout meeting

'Eco-graveyard' proposals for environmentally friendly resting place in Cork city 
Budget 2021 in a town: Business supports a must for 'resilient' Cobh
Cabinet signs off on Dunkettle upgrade after more than a year of delays

