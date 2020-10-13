Limerick services resuming after 'severe disruption' from Bus Éireann strike 

Bus Éireann services in Limerick are in the process of resuming this afternoon after "severe disruption" caused by a driver strike.

The dispute between the drivers and the bus and coach operator is now in the process of being resolved.

It is understood the dispute was in relation to a vacancy.

Described by Bus Éireann as "unofficial," the strike led to "significant cancellations to services".

The bus operator said it has been experiencing "severe disruption" all day.

A number of short notice delays were reported throughout the afternoon as well.

DISRUPTION TO SERVICES IN LIMERICK

Due to unofficial action, we are continuing to experience severe disruption to our services in Limerick with significant cancellations to services on many routes in the area.

Further updates will be available shortly. https://t.co/gbyeXXXDJm — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) October 13, 2020

A number of routes from Limerick to Dublin Airport have been cancelled including:

15:45 Limerick to Dublin Airport - Cancelled

16:00 Dublin Airport to Limerick - Cancelled

Provincial and city services in Limerick have now resumed with the exception of the X12 route times listed on the Bus Éireann website.

"Bus Éireann very much regrets and is deeply concerned by the impact of the unofficial action on customers today, and hopes for resolution through the recognised and agreed mechanisms," the statement said.

The national bus company has apologised to customers and "regrets any inconvenience" caused to passengers and ask the public to check their website for further route updates.