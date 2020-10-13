Specialist Garda unit set up to tackle burglaries in Tipperary

A specialised burglary response unit (BRU) has been established in Co Tipperary in a bid to crackdown on break-ins.

The unit has been set up as part of Operation Thor, the garda operation which targets burglaries and property-related crime.

Ten gardaí will be seconded to the BRU on a full-time basis within the five Garda districts of Tipperary. Two gardaí from each district will be deployed at times and locations identified as ‘hot-spots’ by An Garda Síochána Analysis Services. Each BRU will also have a dedicated garda vehicle which will allow for an expansive geographical area to be patrolled.

The operation will see a coordinated anti-crime operation in the Tipperary division, utilising high visibility checkpoints and patrols, supported by the Roads Policing Unit, Armed Support Unit, detective branch, and regular units.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, right, "significant progress in tackling burglaries". Picture: John D Kelly

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said they have made "significant progress" in tackling burglaries and property crime since Operation Thor commenced in 2015.

"It is imperative that as we move into the winter months in the lead-up to Christmas that a reinvigorated, focused and coordinated approach is now implemented across the division to prevent escalation in property crime across Tipperary, as well as to reduce the occurrences of property crime," he said.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary division, Sergeant Tom O'Dwyer said: "In addition to the Burglary Response Unit, we all need to do our part in preventing crime this winter. Our message is simple, we need to lock up and light up. This can help protect your home, so whether you are at home or going out remember to turn on some lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and windows and set your alarm. Also, remember to store keys away from windows and don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in your home.

"At our checkpoints we will be handing out as much crime prevention advice as possible but if you have any concerns about home safety, pick up the phone and call your local garda station.”