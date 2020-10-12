Garda traffic unit restricting movements after contact with Covid-19 case

More than 20 of the 28 members of the Kerry Garda Division, including most of the Kerry Garda traffic unit, are restricting movements after taking part in a training exercise with members from other divisions, it has emerged.

A garda from another county, who also attended the exercise, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Those who may have been exposed in the unit, which is based in Castleisland, are now restricting their movements as a precautionary measure, according to sources.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the exposure and the restriction of movement, but said it would not comment on individual units involved.

“An Garda Síochána in Kerry Division conducted an essential training exercise, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, as a result of which a number of members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines,” it said.

“There is currently no impact on Operation Fanacht or other services of An Garda Síochána in the Kerry Division,” a spokeswoman added.

It is understood the Garda members at the training session have a further week of movement restriction.