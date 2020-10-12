Cork-born Aer Lingus CEO to lead British Airways 

Airlines group IAG has named Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle as the new chief executive of British Airways, replacing Alex Cruz in the top job.

Luis Gallego, who took over as IAG CEO in September as the company tries to survive the Covid-19 slump in travel, stamped his mark on IAG on Monday, by promoting former BA employee and UCC graduate Sean Doyle to head up the company’s biggest airline BA. Mr Doyle had been the head of Aer Lingus for almost two years.

Donal Moriarty, chief corporate affairs officer at Aer Lingus, will become the airline's interim chief executive.

Cruz had been BA boss since 2016 and will stay on as its non-executive chairman for a transition period, IAG said in its statement.

Cruz and Gallego had previously worked together at Spanish airline Vueling, now also owned by IAG.

Covid-19 struggles

British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz has been shown the door as the airline struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier’s parent company, IAG, announced that he has stepped down after four-and-a-half years in the role.

British Airways has come under fire in recent months for its handling of up to 12,000 job cuts.

The company was accused of threatening a “fire and rehire” scheme whereby remaining employees would be rehired on downgraded terms and conditions if an agreement could not be reached.

Trade union Unite claimed it has only carried out a “partial U-turn” on the issue, with “still too many BA workers facing threats to their wages and working life”.

In June, the UK Commons’ Transport Select Committee described the airline’s treatment of its workers as “a national disgrace”.

IAG said that the CEO of another of its airlines, LEVEL, would take on the new role of group chief transformation officer, while it named Aer Lingus insider Donal Moriarty as interim CEO.