Body of man discovered in house in Co Limerick

The man was taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 17:35
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Co Limerick but do not suspect the man met a violent death.

The body was discovered at a property in Bruree around 9am this morning.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 40s, which occurred on Saturday, 10th October 2020.” 

“The man was discovered deceased in a residence in Bruree, Co Limerick.

"His body was removed from the scene and taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out in the coming days.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation."

Gardaí said their investigations were “continuing“ however sources said foul play is not suspected.

