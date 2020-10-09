Cork man tells judge 'it's disrespectful to be stuck behind glass screen'

A Cork man accused of snatching a woman’s purse from a restaurant table and then pulling out a knife when she followed him complained today that it was disrespectful for him to have to stand behind a glass screen in court.

Peter Mullins, aged 40, stood out from behind the screen at Cork District Court and said to Judge Olann Kelleher: “I think it is very disrespectful to be in behind the glass. I would like to stand here to talk to you.”

Judge Kelleher asked Mr Mullins to return to the dock area, which has a glass screen in front of it, and told him he could come into the witness box to give his own evidence after the prosecution gave evidence.

Detective Garda Pat Connery charged Peter Mullins with stealing a purse from a table at Vikki’s restaurant in Sunday’s Well and producing a knife outside.

The detective objected to bail being granted to Mr Mullins and outlined the allegations against him. He said it was alleged that on October 13, 2019, that he entered the restaurant and stole a purse from a table, that the owner followed him out and that Mr Mullins threatened her with a knife before running away.

Det. Garda Connery said gardaí called to the defendant’s family home at Argideen Lawn in Togher but that the accused ran out the back, climbed into a neighbour’s garden and was caught hiding.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the defendant denied trying to hide and said the defendant went in to chat to his neighbour and get a cigarette.

Mr Mullins later got into the witness box and said he was never hiding in the neighbour’s garden. He also denied telling gardaí that he was using drugs and said he had been giving clean urine samples and was clear of drugs.

Det. Garda Connery said the accused was under the influence of intoxicants when arrested on Thursday.

After the accused gave evidence from the witness box in his application for bail, Judge Olann Kelleher told him he could return to the dock area.

Mr Mullins replied: “No problem, your honour. Thanks for listening to me. I will probably be refused but thanks anyway.” Judge Kelleher did refuse bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 15.

Det. Garda Connery said the defendant’s father told gardaí he did not want his son coming back to the Argideen address.

Mr Mullins said that was the first he heard of it and he was welcome at home. He said he could always live with another relative at Elm Court in Togher.