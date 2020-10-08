Kenmare an Honorary Quidditch Town in new JK Rowling book 

Harry Potter fans, Sean Kissane and Ruby O’Sullivan with the Mayor of Kerry, Patrick Connor-Scarteen. The town features in a new Harry Potter book published today.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 12:16
Mairead Cleary

The bewitching town of Kenmare has been recognised as an Honorary Quidditch Town in a new book published today as part of the Harry Potter series. 

The latest release by JK Rowling, Quidditch Through the Ages Illustrated Edition, celebrates the fictitious history of Quidditch and features the Kenmare Kestrals who compete in the Wizarding World's Quidditch League. 

Quidditch, a team sport in which players ride broomsticks and compete to catch a flying ball, called a 'golden snitch', became famous worldwide thanks to the success of the Harry Potter series. The game has been adapted for 'muggles' (or non-magic humans) with much more running and a lot less flying.

Mayor of Kerry, Patrick Connor-Scarteen said he was "delighted" to accept a banner of the Kenmare Kestrals today, which bears the town’s Quidditch team crest, an eye-catching design with gold and green patchwork.

The town was chosen to be featured in the book for its prehistoric sites such as the Kenmare Stone Circle.

Seán Kissane and Ruby O'Sullivan, students at St John's School in Kenmare said there were  obsessed with Harry Potter and dream of playing Quidditch, so were  really happy to find out that they now live in an Honorary Quidditch Town.

Leave the dustpan at home and grab a broomstick, Quidditch has arrived in Kerry. 

