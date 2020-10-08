€30 dispute contributed to closure of Midleton country market after almost 40 years

The Department of Agriculture has been urged to investigate why a Cork country market was closed down for reasons including alleged misappropriation of €30 some 15 years ago.

Midleton’s country market, which traded in the Market Green area, was established in the mid-1970s.

The dozen or so traders dealt largely in small crafts and home-made sweets.

Last June stallholders were informed suddenly by the sector’s governing body, Country Markets Ltd., that the licence was cancelled.

Green Party councillor Liam Quaide told East Cork municipal district meeting that the closure was based on perceived non-sustainability and alleged unauthorised distribution of the €30 surplus.

Cllr Quaide said both reasons were invalid, as the market’s bank account “demonstrated a surplus” and the redistribution “was in fact legitimate according to the country market rulebook”.

Labelling the cancellation “highly unusual” and “excessively punitive”, Cllr Quaide said it was especially so at a time when the government is emphasising local council and departmental support for small enterprises.

The councillor said the market had a strong social as well as enterprise aspect and its closure had caused considerable stress, in particular on older participants.

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy complained that, when she sought clarification from the governing body, she was told she was “reaching beyond my scope” as a local representative because it is a commercial matter.

The councillor contended that as the Country Markets Ltd operates within the voluntary sector and receives Department of Agriculture funding, “it is very much within our remit”.

Cllr McCarthy accused the governing body of failing to accommodate “due process” for the traders and says the matter of funds redistribution had surpassed any statutory time limit anyway.

Independent councillor Noel Collins quoted a letter he had received from Country Markets Ltd re-affirming that the “division of surplus”, by preceding the market accounts being fully audited, justified the licence withdrawal.

The letter noted that a market's failure “to operate within the code of practice or in accordance with general directions” from the committee of management was “liable to closure”.

The meeting agreed unanimously to refer the matter to the Department of Agriculture.