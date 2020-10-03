Eyesore beams removed from derelict site on historic Cork city street

A set of external steel support beams have finally been removed from the front of derelict buildings in the historic heart of Cork city more than a year after a partial building collapse.

While hoarding remains around the properties at 62 to 64 North Main St, it is hoped that the extensive stabilisation work on the buildings is coming to an end.

It will mark the end of a long-running saga following the partial collapse of the rear of one of the buildings resulted in temporary street closures, disruption to businesses, and the closure of a section of footpath for over a year.

Traders had described the situation as 'soul-destroying' and an 'eyesore'.

The affected buildings, which are all listed on the city council’s derelict sites register and which are now in the control of receivers, suffered a partial collapse in June 2019.

The facade of one of the buildings was subsequently propped up by a large steel A-frame supports which jutted out onto the footpath.

Hoarding was erected around them, closing off a section of footpath.

Passed deadlines

With no sign that the building owners were going to repair the structures, city officials faced criticism as the issue dragged on.

They insisted they were pursuing every legislative avenue available to hold the building owners accountable.

Last February, City Hall gave the owners a month to remove the support beams and reopen the footpath.

That deadline came and went, and the process was delayed by Covid-19 but City Hall stepped in last July to resolve the problem itself.

It engaged contractors to stabilise the buildings and remove the supports to allow for the reopening of the footpath.

Once the contractors got on site, they discovered that the internal damage was worse than expected, and another set of A-frame supports were attached to the outside of number 64 to keep it safe during the works, which have been ongoing for several months.

In recent days, work to remove the supports got underway. The final support frame was removed overnight.

It is hoped that the footpath will be reopened soon.

City Hall has said that the cost of the works, which is expected to run to tens of thousands of euro, will be levied on the owners of the buildings.

A council spokesman said city officials will also do everything in their power to ensure that the buildings are brought back into productive use.