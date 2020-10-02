Retiree found lying on footpath threatened to 'throttle' West Cork gardaí

A retired aircraft technician has been fined after pleading guilty to verbally abusing gardaí and ambulance staff after he had been found lying on a footpath in Kinsale.

John Deering, aged 67 and with an address at 61 Kylemore, Ballyfermot in Dublin 10, pleaded guilty to three public order charges relating to the early hours of July 26 last.

Judge James McNulty heard that at 12.05am gardaí received a call about a man lying in the middle of the road. On arrival at the scene two gardaí found a man, later identified as Deering, on the footpath, with others present telling them they had moved him there off the road.

Sgt Paul Kelly said Deering was extremely intoxicated and while gardaí tried to communicate with him it was "difficult".

Deering also had a cut to the back of his head and blood on his face and an ambulance was called.

However, while waiting for the ambulance to arrive Deering became "increasingly abusive and threatening to gardaí".

The court heard he called the members "c**ts" and "pricks" and said he would "throttle them".

He was repeatedly asked to desist but when medical staff arrived he refused treatment, obstructed ambulance staff and "called them rude names". He also refused to go on a stretcher.

He was then arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was charged.

Deering's solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said his client was a retired aircraft technician who was normally a very mild drinker.

He said on the night in question, having endured lockdown, he had been drinking with his meal with friends but then got separated from his group and woke up in a cell with no recollection as to what had happened.

In a letter of apology provided to the judge and prosecuting gardaí he apologised "profusely" for what he said was his "totally unacceptable" behaviour.

The court heard that Deering had initially lodged complaints against gardaí but these had now been withdrawn and he acknowledged that their actions, and those of ambulance staff, had been "beyond reproach".

Judge McNulty said public order offending in West Cork was an expensive business at the best of times, and these were not the best of times.

"For Mr Deering to come to Kinsale at the end of July and behave in this manner is quite unacceptable," he said.

The judge convicted him on the charge of obstructing gardaí and took two other public order charges into consideration and fined him €1,000, which was paid in full in court.